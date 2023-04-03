One person injured when shots fired outside a Sunday night party in Lacey

One man was injured when gunfire erupted Sunday night outside a house party in Lacey.

Lacey Police received reports of shots fired in the 4600 block of Stonegate Street SE, west of College Street, at 9:50 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

Police Sgt. Jeremy Knight said the 911 caller reported they were with the shooting victim when it happened. Knight said the two were in or near a car outside the party when someone shot at them.

The victim, a 19-year-old Lacey man, was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

Knight said the department has little information on the suspect, but detectives are interviewing witnesses.