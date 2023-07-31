One person injured in Sunday morning shooting in Aiken

Jul. 31—One person was injured after a Sunday morning shooting in Aiken.

At 5:57 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of Crenshaw Street in reference to a shooting and spoke with a male victim who told police he had been shot while sitting on a porch with three men, according to an incident report from Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The victim also told police he had been pistol-whipped and police observed a gunshot wound to the man's upper left thigh, the report said.

The victim told the police that one of the three men had demanded everything he had including $3,000, the report said.

The victim told police the suspects left in a Black Chevrolet sedan, the report said.

A witness told police he saw guns and began to run but was unable to provide the names of possible suspects, the report said.

Two males were inside the residence during the time of the shooting, and police observed several baggies containing a green leafy substance on the table on the porch with a small amount of money, the police said.

Police also found an unspent .223 round near the victim's vehicle which was parked alongside the road, the report said.

Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Department said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no one has been arrested in the case.