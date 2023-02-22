One person killed in Aiken County shooting; two people arrested

Feb. 21—A man is dead following a Monday afternoon shooting in Aiken County.

Marquel S. Judge, 30, of Graniteville, was shot Monday in the 1600 Block of Edgefield Highway, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Ables said Judge was a passenger in a car when a second car pulled along side and began shooting.

Judge was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m., Ables said.

At the hospital, two uninjured victims identified Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21, and April Corlan Hudson, 18, both of Aiken, as suspects to police, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Espinoza and Hudson were arrested during a a traffic stop.

Espinoza is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder.

Hudson is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Judge's body will be autopsied in Newberry and the case is under investigation.

Police said a motive has not been determined.

Espinoza and Hudson are listed as inmates in the Aiken County detention center and have no bond.