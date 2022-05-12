One person killed, another critically injured in Thursday morning shooting in Titusville

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

One person was fatally shot Thursday morning in Titusville, and a second person has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting happened about 7 a.m. in the 4000 block of Lakeview Hills Avenue, Titusville police said.

Police did not identify either person or say if the second person was transported to a local hospital.

No suspects were named in the shooting.

This story will be updated.

