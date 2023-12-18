One person killed, another hospitalized after car crashes into tree, SC cops say

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash over the weekend, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened Friday at about 7:15 p.m. in Florence County, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2011 Nissan sedan was driving south on North Old Georgetown Road, and near the intersection with Kirk Road, the car ran off the right side of the road, according to Pye.

The car crashed into a tree and a front-seat passenger died, Pye said.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the passenger.

The driver was injured and taken to an area hospital, according to Pye. Further information on the driver’s condition was not available.

Pye said there were no other occupants in the Nissan, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either the driver or passenger were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 913 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 22 people have died in Florence County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 39 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.