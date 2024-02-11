One person killed, another hospitalized in crash on South Carolina road, authorities say

One person was killed and another was hurt Saturday night in a crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 8 p.m. in Aiken County, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2022 Nissan Sentra was driving east on Sandbar Ferry Road, near the intersection with Swamp Road in the Beech Island area, when it hit a person who was walking south across the road, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Ables said. The coroner’s office said it will publicly identify the pedestrian after the next of kin has been notified.

The Nissan driver was hurt and taken to an area hospital, according to Pye. Further information on the driver’s condition was not available.

Pye said there were two passengers in the Nissan, but they were not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if anyone in the Nissan was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the collision was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Wednesday, 75 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least nine people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 38 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.