One person killed, another hurt & there’s a search for armed, dangerous man, cops say

A man was killed and a woman was hurt in an overnight shooting outside of a Midlands convenience store, and there’s a search for the man who pulled the trigger, the Sumter Police Department said Wednesday.

Justice Dymel Peoples is wanted following the Tuesday night shooting, police said in a news release. The 23-year-old Sumter resident is considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

The shooting happened after 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Circle K at Broad Street and Alice Drive, police said. That’s in an area of downtown Sumter that is densely packed with businesses and restaurants.

Peoples got a ride to the Circle K to meet with one of the victims before an argument began and shots were fired, police said.

After firing a gun, Peoples ran from the scene behind nearby businesses, according to the release.

Officers said they found Tyrell Javon Scarborough, a 21-year-old Sumter resident, who died at the scene. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy has been scheduled.

A 20-year-old woman who was shot and injured was taken to an area hospital, according to the release. Police said she is expected to survive, but further information on her condition was not available.

A witness, with a young child, also was fired on but was not injured, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word why Peoples was meeting with the victims, or what they argued about.

Anyone who sees Peoples or knows where he could be is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

