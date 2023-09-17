One person killed another hurt when car and SUV collide, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed and another was hospitalized Friday after a car and an SUV collided, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. in Darlington County, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

A 2003 Buick LeSabre was driving east on S.C. 151 and was turning left on to U.S. 15 when it was hit by a westbound 2018 Toyota Highlander, according to Butler.

The Buick driver was taken to one hospital, while a passenger in the car was airlifted to another hospital and later died, Butler said. Further information on the Buick driver’s condition was not available.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the passenger.

Butler said the Toyota driver was the only person in the SUV and was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Tuesday, 696 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 19 people have died in Darlington County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 19 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.