One person killed, another injured in overnight shooting, Columbia police say

One person is dead and another is hospitalized following an overnight shooting, the Columbia Police Department said.

After 11 p.m. Monday, police reported the shooting in the 2200 block of Kennedy Street. That’s in the Rosewood area, two blocks from Rosewood Drive and near a Publix supermarket.

Two males were shot, with one dying on the scene, according to police.

The other gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital, police said. Further information on his condition was not available.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the male who was killed after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported.

Responding officers interviewed people on the scene to find out what happened. Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or surveillance video of the area is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.