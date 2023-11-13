One person killed, another injured when car runs off Midlands road, SC cops say

One person was killed and another was hospitalized Sunday following a car crash on a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 7 a.m. in Sumter County, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2004 Pontiac sedan was driving north on Patriot Parkway, and near the intersection with Shaw Drive the car ran off the left side of the road, according to Pye. That’s not far from U.S. 378/Broad Street.

The car crashed into a tree, and the driver died, Pye said.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Pontiac driver.

A passenger in the Pontiac was injured and taken to an area hospital, Pye said. Further information on the passenger’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either the driver or passenger were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 837 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 26 people have died in Sumter County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 30 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.