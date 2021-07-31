One person killed, another injured in Kansas City shooting Saturday morning, police say

Two people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday morning in Kansas City.

Kansas City police officers responded to the 5200 block of East 28th Terrace on a disturbance call involving gunshots about 4:30 a.m., according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Several witnesses told police of a disturbance that took place in front of several houses on the street. While police were still investigating, a shooting victim arrived at a hospital and said he had been shot at that location.

Police then checked inside the homes and in one house found a man who had apparently been shot. Emergency medical services responded and the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are processing the scene for evidence and to determine the cause.

It’s unknown so far if the victim lived at the home.

Anyone with information should call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

