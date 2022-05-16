One person killed, another injured in shooting along Westwood Circle in Gastonia

Police on the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon, May 16, 2022, in the 600 block of Westwood Circle in Gastonia.

A man has died as a result of a shooting Monday afternoon that left another person injured, according to Gastonia Police.

Police responded to a reported shooting at 12:36 p.m. on the 600 block of Westwood Circle, located near West Davidson Avenue and Holland Avenue in the Highland community.

Police have released no further details.

The two people who were shot, both men, were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center after the incident.

Check back at GastonGazette.com for updates for this breaking news story.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: One person killed, another injured in Gastonia shooting