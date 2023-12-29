One person killed after being struck by vehicle in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating after one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. on 23rd Street and Norwood Avenue.

FOX4 Weather: View the latest Kansas City forecasts, maps and radar

Police said the incident happened when a person was crossing the road and was struck by the driver of a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound.

The person struck was pronounced dead at the scene. No name is being released at this time.

Police said the driver of the Jeep remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

The incident remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.