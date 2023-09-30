One person killed in crash on I-85 NB in west Charlotte

One person died in a crash on I-85 near Brookshire Boulevard in west Charlotte Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes, closing the highway from Glenwood Drive to Brookshire Boulevard until 5:30 a.m.

No further details have been released at this time.

Other injuries were not reported by officials.

Channel 9 has reached out to North Carolina State Highway Patrol to learn more details.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

