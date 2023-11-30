One person killed in crash in east Kansas City: police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Wednesday after a crash in east Kansas City, police say.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at E. 23rd Street and Stark Avenue in Kansas City.

Officials confirmed one person died but did not have any further information on what led to the crash.

The crash affected northbound Interstate 435 traffic for a while. Crews closed the 23rd Street exit Wednesday as police worked to clear the crash, but it has since reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.

