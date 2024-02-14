One person killed in crash that left two others hospitalized, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Tuesday in a crash that left two others hospitalized, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 3:20 p.m. in Darlington County, said Master Trooper William Bennett.

A 2023 Honda CRV was driving north on U.S. 15 when it collided with a southbound 2007 Dodge Caliber near the intersection with Belle Vue Drive, according to Bennett. That’s about 15 miles north of Darlington Raceway.

The drivers of both vehicles, as well as a passenger in the Dodge hatchback, were taken to an area hospital, Bennett said. The passenger later died in the hospital, according to Bennett.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the passenger.

Further information on the drivers’ conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the the vehicles to collide was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 87 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Darlington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 26 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.