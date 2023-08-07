1 killed after being hit by car in south Charlotte, CMPD says

A person died after she was hit by a car in south Charlotte early Monday morning, investigators said.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers were called to Old Pineville Road at East Woodlawn Road. When they arrived, they found a 2007 Chrysler 300 in the road that was damaged in the front.

Officers found the victim, a female whose age has not been released, lying in the road seriously hurt. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the Chrysler was driving south on Old Pineville Road when the victim darted into the road and was hit by the car. Police said the driver stopped and stayed with the victim while calling 911 and trying to help her.

CMPD closed Old Pineville Road to investigate.

The driver was found not to be impaired, police said, and it doesn’t appear speeding factored into the crash. It’s unknown if the victim was impaired; her toxicology results are still pending, police said.

CMPD said the victim’s next of kin has not yet been found.

As the investigation develops, police asked witnesses or any other tipsters to call Det. Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

