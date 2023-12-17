One person killed, drivers injured in vehicle crash involving ambulance

One person is dead after a vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Indianapolis’ north side early Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

An ambulance was traveling south on Michigan Road when a Chevrolet Silverado lost control and crossed the center line into the path of the emergency vehicle just after 2 a.m. The crash occurred at 5515 Michigan Road.

The ambulance struck the pickup near its passenger door. The passenger was ejected from the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers from the Silverado and the ambulance were both transported to the hospital, along with two passengers in the ambulance, according to IMPD.

A Nissan SUV was also struck in the crash. The occupants of the Nissan fled from the scene on foot after the crash, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: One person dead after crash with ambulance on Indy's north side