One person killed in early morning argument at south Wichita mobile home, officials say

An early morning argument at a south Wichita mobile home led to a fatal shooting, officials said.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle.

Police responded to the shooting at 1:36 a.m. Thursday to Riverside Mobile Home Community, 4560 South Hydraulic. They found 21-year-old Devin Bills of Wichita shot twice in the upper body. An arriving officer said he was shot in the chest, according to 911 emergency communications. The man was unresponsive and first responders started CPR, officials said.

He died at the scene.

“The investigation revealed that Devin and several other people were outside the residence hanging out when a verbal argument ensued, and shots were fired,” Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.