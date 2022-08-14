One person killed after fatal shooting in Boston’s South End

Boston Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man in the city’s South End neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of 58 West Dedham Street around 10 p.m. Saturday and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No word on any suspects at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW