One person killed and five injured in shooting outside large event in Washington state

People flee for cover as gunfire erupts in Renton, Washington, on 23 July 2022 (via KIRO7)

One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting in Washington state early Saturday morning.

Gunfire erupted in the Seattle suburb of Renton just before 1am, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by KIRO7 showed people fleeing for cover as shots rang out.

Responding officers arrived to find multiple people suffering gunshot wounds in the city’s downtown area, Renton police spokeswoman Sandra Havlik said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while others received treatment from paramedics. The condition of the wounded was not immediately clear.

An initial investigation indicated the shooting stemmed from a “dispute outside of a large gathering/event”, police said.

An investigation is still ongoing.

No suspects have been taken into custody as police said there may have been multiple shooters.