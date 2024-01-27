One person killed in Friday night crash on I-20, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle collision, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a 2020 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on Interstate 20, five miles south of Irmo, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

The motorcyclist drove off the right side of the road and collided with a guard rail, suffering fatal injuries. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has not publicly released the motorcyclist’s name.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

As of Saturday, 26 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024 so far, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety. About 999 South Carolinians died in traffic accidents last year.