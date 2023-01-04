Woman dies in house fire in Jackson Township: York County Coroner

A 54-year-old woman died in a fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old KeShim Whiteleather of the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township. Her death is believed to be fire related, the coroner's office said.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. at her home, the coroner's office said.

Firefighters responded to the scene, where they found a fully involved house fire, the Dover Township Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Emergency responders also received a report of entrapment.

"(1) victim was located, but unfortunately succumb to one’s injuries," the fire department wrote on its Facebook page.

The coroner was called to the scene around 10:19 p.m.

Multiple fire departments battled the fire for hours.

Northern York County Regional Police and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.

