One person died at Lexington County business, sheriff’s department says

An investigation is underway after one person died at a West Columbia business, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday night.

Deputies were active at the business in the 400 block of Ermine Road, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s near Shull Landscaping, and not far from the intersection with U.S. 1/Augusta Road.

The deputies were processing the scene, collecting evidence, and interviewing neighbors as well as other people in the area who might have information about the death.

Information on how the person died was not available.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

There was no word if anyone else was injured, but the sheriff’s department originally said two people died before confirming there was just one death at about 7:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s department said the death was considered “an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.”

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.