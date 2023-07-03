One person killed in Lockport double shooting

Jul. 3—The victim who was killed in a Sunday night shooting on Locust Street in the city of Lockport has been identified as Rakeem Hamilton, the city police department announced.

The double shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Locust and Walnut Streets. Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the victims was found outside a corner store at Locust and Walnut streets. The second victim was found lying on the sidewalk about half a block away.

The name and condition of the female who was severely wounded in the shooting was not provided by police.

The female victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, police said.

The incident is under currently investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (716) 439-6607 or at their tip line, (716) 439-6707.

This is a breaking news story, we'll post additional information as it becomes available.