One person killed in Lowell shooting, officials say

One person is dead following a shooting in Lowell, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services.

Medical officials said they received the call just before 4:30 pm at 307 South Church Street in Lowell.

At the scene, the Gaston County Police Department found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, the identity of the suspect or the victim has not been released.

Police said one person is in custody in connection with this case.

