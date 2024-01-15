One person killed Monday after two pickup trucks crash outside of Conway

One person was killed when two pickup trucks crashed about 10 a.m. Monday outside Conway, , authorities said.

The crash occurred as a 2004 Ford Ranger was headed east on Adrian Highway and the driver ran a stop sign, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller. A 2023 Dodge Ram was headed south on state Highway 19 and crashed into the Ford Ranger, causing the Ranger to run off the road and turn over, about five miles north of Conway.

The driver of the Ranger died.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released information on the person who died. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.