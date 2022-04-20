One teenager is killed, more hurt in shooting, Columbia police say

One teenager was killed and two others suffered serious injuries Wednesday in a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Columbia Police Department.

An official from the coroner’s office was on the scene of the shooting at the Riverside Apartments, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told The State. The apartment complex is on Lucius Road near the Earlewood area, and close to the Columbia Canal and Broad River.

The coroner’s office will publicly identify the victim after notifying the next of kin, but police said the person who died was a 16-year-old male.

The other shooting victims are a 17- and 18-year-old male, police said.

“Once again we’re talking about the loss of a young person at the hands of somebody with a gun,” Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.

At about 12:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting, according to Holbrook.

Officers found one of the shooting victims died on the scene and two others were taken to an area hospital with what Holbrook said were serious injuries. Further information on their conditions was not available.

All three of the shooting victims are school-age males, Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said on Facebook. Holbrook said they are students in the area.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

As of 2 p.m., no arrests had been made as police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate the shooting.

There have been multiple other shootings in the Columbia area in the past few days. Holbrook said it is too early to say if there is any connection between this shooting and any other incidents.

On Sunday, 17-year-old Desmond Wilson’s body was discovered on the ground of an apartment building’s breezeway in the 8100 block of Garners Ferry Road. Wilson had been shot and died at the scene, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

No arrests have been reported in Wilson’s death.

In a separate incident seven hours earlier, on Saturday afternoon, deputies said a man who had been shot near the intersection of Longwood Drive and Shop Road died at the scene. The sheriff’s department has not reported any arrests in that shooting, and said it continues to investigate the homicide.

Story continues

Both of the deadly shootings happened shortly after 15 people were injured when gunfire broke out at the Columbiana Centre shopping mall on Saturday. None of those victims died.

Police said Jewayne M. Price, 22, and Marquise Love Robinson, 20, were two of three people who fired guns Saturday inside the shopping mall in Columbia. Both Price and Robinson are charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to police.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, who police said was the third gunman in the mall shooting. Smith is facing the same charges pending against Price and Robinson.

Anyone with information on Wednesday’s shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.