One person is killed at North Austin business center, police say there is no threat to the public

Police are investigating the killing of one person Saturday afternoon at a North Austin business park, located at the intersection of North Lamar Blvd and West Anderson Lane.

First responders received a 911 call at 2:11 p.m. to report a shooting between two individuals in the 7800 block of N. Lamar Blvd., Sgt. Lee Knouse, a public information officer for Austin police, told reporters at a press briefing. Knouse said that Austin Police, Austin Fire Department, Austin-Travis County EMS, and the Department of Public Safety all responded to the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced the person dead at the scene around 2:30 p.m.

Sgt. Knouse said there is no threat to the public, the shooting is considered an isolated incident. He was unable to provide a motive for the killing, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police said anyone with information should contact the department's tip line, 512-974-TIPS. Information can be submitted anonymously via Capital Area Crime Stoppers online, austincrimestoppers.org, or call 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police determine no threat to public in North Austin shooting