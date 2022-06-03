One person killed in north Charlotte shooting near Northlake Mall, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in north Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

One person was shot near an apartment complex on Philadelphia Court off Northlake Centre Parkway across from the Northlake Mall, authorities said.

MEDIC said a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. After 7 a.m., CMPD said it was investigating a homicide at the location.

Breaking: CMPD says someone died this morning at this apartment complex near the Northlake Mall. Medic told us it took one person to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting. CMPD says it’s investigating as a homicide. I’m live on @tv64 in minutes. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/z42N1NlXKH — Anthony Kustura (@AnthonyWSOC9) June 3, 2022

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw a large number of CMPD officers conducting an investigation at the apartment complex. We are working to learn more about the shooting.

