One person killed, officer and civilian injured in Downtown shooting

Jul. 10—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say an officer was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Downtown Albuquerque that left one person dead and another civilian wounded.

The shooter remains at large.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Fourth Street, between Central and Gold Avenues.

"Two individuals were struck by gunfire," Gallegos said. "One person died at the scene and another person was transported to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition."

Gallegos said the officer was injured as he responded to a separate incident on Central. He said that as the officer was driving through the intersection of Central and Fourth, shots were being fired from south to north.

A bullet struck the police vehicle's windshield, Gallegos said, adding that fragments of glass appear to have struck the officer, injuring him. The officer's vehicle came to a stop on Fifth Street, in front of the Kimo Theatre.

"The officer was transported to a hospital and expected to be released soon," Gallegos said in a 5:30 a.m. update. "Chief Harold Medina visited the officer and reports that he is in good spirits."

He said the Multi-Agency Task Force will investigate the incident.

Medina addressed the shooting on social media.

"We are very fortunate he was not seriously injured," the chief posted on Twitter, referring to the officer. "Our condolences to the families of the other victims who were injured during this incident downtown."

Detectives are seeking the public's help, asking that any witnesses or people with knowledge of the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP. Gallegos noted that information to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.

Police are also asking businesses that may have captured surveillance video of the shooting to get that video to detectives through Crime Stoppers.