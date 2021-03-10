One person killed in officer-involved shooting in Reedsport
Mar. 10—REEDSPORT — One person was killed during an officer-involved shooting after a five-hour standoff Tuesday.
The incident began at 5:43 p.m., when Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 101 and Winchester Avenue in Reedsport. During the traffic stop, one person in the vehicle was detained, but the second person in the vehicle became hostile and threatened deputies.
Deputies called in backup and dozens of law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies responded to the scene near Safeway.
To protect the community, Highway 101 was closed in both directions as deputies negotiated with the suspect.
Five hours after the incident began, witnesses reported hearing one or two gunshots followed by a volley of shots.
The sheriff's office confirmed the shooting, saying the suspect was killed. The identity of the suspect has not been released as of Wednesday morning.
After the shooting, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team was called in to handle the investigation.
Highway 101 was reopened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.