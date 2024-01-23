One person killed, one critically injured in north Wichita shooting: official says

One person is dead and another critically injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in north Wichita, according to a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor.

The call was reported at 1:59 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Poplar, which is near Grove. One person was killed and another was critically injured.

Police responding to the call said that the person critically wounded was shot at least twice, including once in the leg, according Sedgwick County Emergency Communications scanner traffic. EMS took that person to the hospital.

A Sedgwick County Emergency Communications dispatcher said one 911 caller told them “someone was shooting in the backyard and a friend who was in his backyard possibly shot back” and another caller said that “someone was shot in the street.”

This is at least the city’s second homicide of the year; another death is still being investigated to determine whether it’s a homicide.

Police should release more details later today.