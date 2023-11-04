One person killed, one injured after Friday shooting in Carolina Forest

A 24-year-old Myrtle Beach man died at the scene of a Friday morning shooting inside Carolina Forest.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified the victim as Steven Graham. An autopsy is planned for next week, but no further information was available.

Horry County police responded to a shooting call near Chanticleer Village Drive off Tibwin Avenue in Carolina Forest just before noon on Friday, according to an agency social media post.

Authorities called it an “isolated incident” and said a second person was transported to an area hospital in a personal vehicle.

It doesn’t appear any arrests have been made in the shooting.