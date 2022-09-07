CMPD working to identify man hit, killed while crossing road without crosswalk

Police are working to identify a man who died after they say he was hit by a car early Saturday morning in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, paramedics were driving along Camp Steward Road at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, between Harrisburg Road and Interstate 485, when they found a crash.

At the scene, MEDIC found someone in the road who was unresponsive and a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said. Paramedics said the person died.

Police said they have not been able to identify the victim, but described him as light-skinned and possibly in his 40s with short, dark hair and a beard. They notified the CMPD Missing Persons Unit about the crash too.

Investigators said the Jeep’s driver was heading down Camp Stewart Road when he hit someone with the front passenger side of his car. The pedestrian was crossing the road in a dark area without a crosswalk and was in the lane where the Jeep was driving, police said.

The driver was not impaired and high speed didn’t appear to contribute to the crash, police said.

The toxicology results for the pedestrian are still pending and it’s now known if he was impaired.

Investigators said the driver and passenger of the Jeep stayed at the scene.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

