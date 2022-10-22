One person killed in overnight shooting on Baird Street in Dorchester

Boston Police launched an investigation after one person was killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester.

Police responded to 39 Baird Street around 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival officers located an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to officials.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW