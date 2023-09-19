One person killed in Peoria shooting on Monday night

An adult male was shot and killed in the 2400 block of North Sheridan Road on Monday night in Peoria, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Police responded to a report of nine shots fired around 8:21 p.m., and upon arrival at the scene located the adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

A cause of death will be released by the Peoria County Coroner.

More: Did your property tax assessment rise in Peoria County this year? Here's why

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Adult male shot and killed on Sheridan Road in Peoria, IL