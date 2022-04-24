Police search for suspect in deadly shooting near Priest Lake Meadows

Metro Police have asked for the public's help in their effort to find a suspect in a deadly shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for accused shooter, Juan Hernandez, 41, in the death of his roommate Jesus Perez, 33.

Police said the suspect fled the shooting scene in a gray Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate number 6S91T2. Metro Police are asking anyone who sees Hernandez or the car to call 615-862-8600.

The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Mossdale Drive in the Priest Lake Meadows area at about 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Cassandra Stephenson covers Metro government for The Tennessean. Reach her at ckstephenson@tennessean.com or (731) 694-7261. Follow Cassandra on Twitter at @CStephenson731.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: One killed in Nashville shooting near Priest Lake Meadows