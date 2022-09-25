One person killed in Saturday shooting, Orlando police say

Orlando police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened on Lake Margaret near Berrywood Drive around 3:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The initial investigation found that the shooting resulted following a possible dispute between two people who know each other.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later was pronounced deceased.

Police said the suspect remained on the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

