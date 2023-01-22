1 person killed in shooting early Sunday, Atlanta police say

One person was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of someone who was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

According to investigators, one person was shot and killed.

It is unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

