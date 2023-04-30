One person killed in shooting at Fort Worth house party early Sunday

At least one person was killed around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when a gunman in Fort Worth opened fire at a large party, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting in the 3500 block of Northwest 27th St. to find one male victim with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to police. Investigators learned that there was a large party at the location and the shooting happened after an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect.

Police said the suspect pulled a gun and shot at the victim multiple times, hitting him at least once before fleeing the scene ahead of the police’s arrival. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Video posted on Facebook showed a swarm of people who appeared to be teenagers fleeing the scene as police arrived. The person who posted the video said the shooting happened at a prom after party.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the victim after next-of-kin has been notified.