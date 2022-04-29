One man killed in shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas

A man died in a shooting Friday afternoon, according to police in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. at a residence near North 10th Street and Everett Avenue, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the man unresponsive inside the home, she said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released, Chartrand said.

Detectives are canvassing the scene for witnesses as a part of the ongoing investigation.

This is the 12th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, there had been nine homicides in KCK.