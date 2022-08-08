One person killed in shooting at gas station in Columbia, sheriff’s department says

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it’s investigating a deadly shooting after deputies found a body at a Columbia gas station Sunday.

At about 5 p.m., deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting at the CK Mart at 2624 Broad River Road. The gas station/convenience store is near Exit 65 on Interstate 20, in an area densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

When they arrived, deputies found the body of a person who died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. The person appeared to have been shot, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

The sheriff’s department said in spite of the fatal shooting, deputies do not believe there’s a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.