One person killed in shooting near Northlake Mall, MEDIC says

One person was killed in a shooting near Northlake Mall on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said one person was shot in the 9900 block of Northlake Centre Parkway. They later confirmed it was a fatality.

A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant. Crime scene tape was visible after 8:40 p.m.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

