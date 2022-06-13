One person killed after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood

Pittsburgh police have confirmed that one person is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.

County dispatchers confirm that police reported to the 1200 block of Liverpool Street.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Manchester. One victim is deceased. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/9GQdAWf2Hn — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 13, 2022

The call for the incident came in at around 9:01 p.m.

