One person killed in shooting at shopping center near Parks Mall in Arlington

One person is dead after police in Arlington said he was shot at a shopping center parking lot in the 4100 block of S. Cooper Street on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesman said investigators are trying to determine what happened. Police have not released the name or any other information on the victim, and they did not say if any suspects had been identified or were in custody. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name after next-of-kin has been notified.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.