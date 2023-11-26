One person killed in single-car Midlands wreck after driver hits trees

Troopers are investigating after a driver was killed in a Midlands crash on Saturday night.

The wreck happened at about 8:21 p.m. Saturday on Greenbrier Mossydale Road near Paper Road in Fairfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s about 7 miles south of Winnsboro.

A driver was in a 1996 Buick sedan, traveling south on Greenbrier Mossydale Road, when they veered across the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway and hit several trees, Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said. The driver died at the scene.

The driver of the Buick had not been publicly identified as of early Sunday morning.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.