One person killed in Sunday night shooting near Conway: Horry County police

Horry County police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night near Conway, according to the department.

The shooting took place about 9:45 p.m. near Lovell Court outside of Conway, according to Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

One person was killed, Moskov said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the person who died pending notification of next of kin.

Moskov asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Horry County Police Department tip line at 843-915-8477.