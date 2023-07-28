Grapevine man arrested, charged with murder in fatal stabbing of relative, police say

A Grapevine man was arrested in the fatal stabbing of his relative, the Grapevine Police Department announced in a news release Thursday.

At around 7 p.m. Thursday, police responded to call about a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Airline Drive.

Officers found two men outside of a home, one was lying on the ground and appeared to be unconscious with injuries, according to the release, and the officers made sure the scene was safe for medics to provide aid.

The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, police said in the release.

Police took the other man into custody. He is in jail and is facing a murder charge, according to the release. Officers, detectives and crime scene investigators are expected to be at the scene overnight to process evidence, police said.

“The department wants to assure the community that this was an isolated incident between two relatives and there is no danger to the public,” officials said in the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov or detectives can be called during regular business hours at 817-410-3900.