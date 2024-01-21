One person killed, three injured when car and SUV crash, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized following a crash on Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 6:30 p.m. in Dorchester County, according to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A 2018 Honda CRV was driving east on Orangeburg Road, and near the intersection with Hudson Grove Lane it collided with a westbound 2010 Lincoln MKZ, Tidwell said.

A passenger in the Honda SUV died, according to Tidwell.

The passenger has not been publicly identified by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

Both drivers and another passenger in the SUV were hurt and taken to an area hospital, Tidwell said. Further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the vehicles to collide was not available, but the wreck continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Monday, 26 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least one person has died in a Dorchester County crash in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 14 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.